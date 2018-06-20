Scott mayor calls Apollo Road extension a “game changer”

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – On June 7, Scott City Council approved a $7 million contract to extend Apollo Road. It will start at Old Spanish Trail next to the West Regional Library currently under construction.

Mayor Purvis Morrison said they’ve been talking about this project for years.

“The first purpose for Apollo Road is definitely to help with the traffic. When you try to get through Scott in the morning or at 5 o’clock it’s very congested,” he said.

“And then number two is definitely economic development,” Morrison continued. “I mean when you look at the possibilities of this road, I think it’s a game changer.”

The four-lane boulevard will include sidewalks, drainage and street lights, and serve as a hurricane evacuation route.

City leaders expect developers to build stores, restaurants and apartments along the corridor.

Scott Planning Manager Pat Logan said the city took out a 20-year bond for $10 million several years ago.

“We had about $10 million,” Logan said. “We’ve spent about $2 million buying right-of-way for the whole project and for engineering.”

The first phase of Apollo Road extension will end at JB Road. After that. two more phases are planned.

Apollo Road extension will eventually go all the way to Rue du Belier.

The second phase will be a $6 million roundabout at Rue du Belier and Dulles Drive.

The third phase will extend Apollo from J.B. Road to Rue du Belier for around $4 million.

City leaders hope putting up the money for phase one will make them eligible for capital outlay funding to pay for phases two and three.

The contractors plan to break ground in about a month. City leaders expect phase one to take about 18 months to build.