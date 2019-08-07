Scott, La: Semi carrying propyl alcohol ethanol and sodium hydroxide stuck in ditch

Scott Firefighters and Lafayette Fire Haz-Mat units are on scene of an 18 wheeler partially stuck in a ditch in the 700 block of Heide Circle.

According to the Scott Fire Department, the 18 wheeler was reported to be carrying fluid transport totes with propyl alcohol ethanol and sodium hydroxide.

Fire Officials report that nothing is leaking.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area as the 18 wheeler and contents are recovered back onto the roadway.

The intersection of Heide Circle/Elmira & Roper Drive/Heide Circle are closed to traffic at this time, officials said.

