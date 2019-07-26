Scott firefighters rescue motorcyclist after crash

Scott firefighters were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash with injuries, in the 1700 block of LA HWY 93 Thursday night.

Upon arriving on scene, Firefighters located a motorcycle in the ditch, with the rider injured and pinned underneath.

Scott Firefighters quickly utilized Rescue 51’s front cable winch, and carefully extricated the motorcycle off, freeing the rider. Scott Firefighters then administered first aid. The driver was transported by Acadiana ambulance.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.