The public is invited to come together Wednesday to remember a 17-year-old student-athlete who was shot to death in New Iberia.

Garron Lewis is the son of New Iberia School Board Member and former Councilman Raymond “Shoe Do” Lewis.

Lewis was found deceased inside a vehicle at the corner of Audry and Rene Streets on August 16.

He was a high school senior at NISH (New Iberia Senior High

The school will host the vigil in his honor.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28 on the campus grounds.