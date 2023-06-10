Scattered storms will be in the forecast today with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s. Storms will begin around 1-2 pm across the region, moving from southwest to northeast. We’ll also have to watch the possibility of storms coming out of the north and northwest later this evening. These storms could be strong-to-severe, containing gusty winds and small hail. The higher severe weather chance today will be across northeastern Texas and northwestern Louisiana, as storms will most likely be weakening before moving into Acadiana. However, an isolated strong storm or two could still be possible between 6-10 pm.

Troughing, which has given us unsettled weather, will be moving out starting tomorrow. In its place, high pressure will be taking control of our region. High pressure promotes sinking air, which leads to hot temperatures and a reduction in rain chances. Rain chances are expected to be in the isolated 10-20% range from Sunday through Friday of next week. Temperatures will soar each afternoon, reaching the mid-upper 90s by the end of the week. With humidity levels remaining high, this could lead to dangerous heat index values above 105 degrees.