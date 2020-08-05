Scattered Afternoon Storms Likely with a Low Threat for Severe Weather

Posted:

A strong upper-level disturbance will push into Acadiana during your Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances should increase to 50% with scattered showers and storms likely across the area. A few storms could contain damaging winds but the severe threat looks to remain low. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana under their “Marginal Risk” outlook.

Overall, temperatures today remain the same from the last few days. The morning starts off in the mid-70s before highs reach the low to mid-90s for the afternoon hours. The humidity levels are expected to stay on the lower side for this time of year.

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low near 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

