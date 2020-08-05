Scattered Afternoon Storms Likely with a Low Threat for Severe Weather





A strong upper-level disturbance will push into Acadiana during your Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances should increase to 50% with scattered showers and storms likely across the area. A few storms could contain damaging winds but the severe threat looks to remain low. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana under their “Marginal Risk” outlook.

Overall, temperatures today remain the same from the last few days. The morning starts off in the mid-70s before highs reach the low to mid-90s for the afternoon hours. The humidity levels are expected to stay on the lower side for this time of year.