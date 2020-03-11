SBC Women’s Tournament win for Ragin Cajuns, 81-64 over Georgia Southern

Louisiana’s Ragin Cajuns open the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Tournament with a win over Georgia Southern, on Tuesday night. The 81-64 win, assures the Cajuns will move on and play Little Rock in the 2nd round, in Lafayette on Wednesday Night at 7pm at the Cajundome.

UL’s Jomyra Mathis scored 18 points in the win, leading all scorers in the contest. UL had four players in double figures, and the Cajuns shot 40 percent from the three point line, and 45 percent from the floor.

Coach Garry Brodhead’s defense forced 12 turnovers and four steals. He says defense is the key to winning these tournament games. “It’s all about stops. If you can’t make stops, you can’t always rely on the offense. The offense will go dry sometimes, you gotta make stops! I think that is what we did. They made their little run, but we were able to kinda of collect ourselves, make a few stops and get a few scores and get back into the game.”

UL will play Little Rock at 7pm on Wednesday Night at the Cajundome in the Sun Belt Conference 2nd Round.