SBA offering disaster assistance for state businesses & residents affected by Hurricane Barry

News
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KLFY) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans to businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Barry.

Governor Edwards’ disaster declaration makes SBA loans available in many parishes affected, including Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, and St. Mary parishes.

Businesses of all sizes may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.

Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000.

The deadline to apply for property damage is November 12, 2019.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 11, 2020.

To apply, click here.

Applicants can also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Starting Friday, SBA representatives will be on hand at disaster loan outreach centers to answer questions about their disaster loan program.

Here in Acadiana, the center is located at the Patterson Civic Center at 116 Cotton Road in Patterson.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, September 26.

