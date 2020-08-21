Sandbag locations in Acadiana

*News 10 will continue to update sandbag locations and availability in preparation for possible storms moving into the Gulf.

Lafayette Parish

All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

Please note: The Fortune Road sandbag location is no longer open and has been moved to Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Brown Park at 1234 E. Pont de Mouton Rod

Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower.Click here for sand bag locations around Lafayette Parish.

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Scott

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road

Sandbags are available beginning Friday, August 21, 2020 throughout the weekend. Also, if needed, on Monday, residents can pick up already-filled sandbags but are encouraged to self-bag this weekend.

Acadia Parish

Iota Location: Iota Barn under water tower (Time: 8am-3pm) Details: self-service site, valid ID required.

Rayne Location: Rayne Pavilion (Time: 10am-6pm) Details: 6 bags max, valid ID required.

Crowley Location: 220 Jack Mitchell Rd. (Time: 8am-3pm) Details: 6 bags max, valid ID required.

Church Point Location: Town Barn off Pow Mia Dr. (Time: 8am-4pm) Details: 6 bags max, valid ID required.

Morse Location: Water Tower (Time: 8am-4pm) Details: self-service site, 10 bags max

Estherwood Location: City Hall (Time: 8am-till) Details: 6 bags max

All locations will be open Tuesday if weather permits.

Evangeline Parish

Ville Platte Sunday, August 23, 2020 – 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. / Monday, August 25, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 23, 2020 – 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. / Monday, August 25, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. City Barn – 810 W. Hickory Street, for those unable to self bag

Girls-Boys Place – 220 S. Thompson Street, for those who are able to self bag.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish President Larry M. Richard announced that sand and sandbags will be available at the following locations:

B.O.M. Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Rynella Fire Station

Delcambre City Barn

Loreauville Park

Jeanerette Fire Station

Jeanerette City Barn

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own bags.

CITY OF NEW IBERIA

Sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark, 401 N. Landry Drive, on Friday, August 21, at 2 p.m.

Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this

location.

The City of New Iberia is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

Jeff Davis Parish

St. Martin Parish

Sandbag operations in St. Martin Parish will cease Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 12 p.m.

The following sandbag locations will be in operation until 5 p.m. today, and will cease operations on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12 p.m.

Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Catahoula-Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy.

Lower St. Martin Parish

Stephensville Park, Bus turnaround on East Stephensville Road, Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station

Saturday, Aug. 22-12:00 p.m-5:00 p.m. / Sunday, August 23, 2020-8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. / Monday, August 24, 2020-7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 23, 2020-8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. / Monday, August 24, 2020-7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 23, 2020-8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. / Monday, August 24, 2020-7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Monday August 24, 2020-8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. / Tuesday, August 25, 8:00 a.m.-until

Please note that it takes approximately six bags to protect each doorway of a structure. For anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.

St. Landry Parish

Opelousas – Yambilee Building – Sunday, August 23 – Noon until sunset. Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m. until sunset.

– Yambilee Building – Sunday, August 23 – Noon until sunset. Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m. until sunset. Opelousas – City Barn, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m.

– City Barn, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m. Eunice – Northwest Pavilion, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m.

– Northwest Pavilion, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m. Krotz Springs – City Maintenance Building, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m.

– City Maintenance Building, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m. Port Barre – Josie Ball Park, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m.

– Josie Ball Park, opens Monday, August 24 – 8 a.m. Town of Washington – Please call Mayor Landreneau or Supervisor Jimmy Alfred at 337-826-3626.

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Public Works Hanson Barn; 10905-A Hwy. 182 E Garden City, La.

District 11 Four Corners Fire Station

2717 HWY 182 E – Under water tower in Bayou Vista

District 11 Glencoe Substation

Morgan City

David Drive behind Chili house

Berwick

Under Berwick Bridge by City Hall

Patterson

Sand & bags on Taft Street by water tower & VFD substation south of rail

Franklin – Beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

Caffery Park on Barrow Street

Vermilion Parish

Maurice

Sand and bags are available for Village of Maurice residents in front of the Village of Maurice Police Station at 115 West Corine Street. There is a six bag limit per household due to the limited supply. If you are filing bags please be cautious of the ongoing construction at the Village of Maurice Water Plant.

Abbeville

Public Works / Main Parish Barn – 2211 Leonie St. Each person is required to fill their own bags.

Area Barn 2 — 12002 Calvin LeBoeuf Rd. Each person is required to fill their own bags.

Erath

Area Barn 1 — 13115 Mack Switch Rd. Each person is required to fill their own bags.

Gueydan

Area Barn 3 — 29429 Veterans Memorial Dr. Each person is required to fill their own bags.

Kaplan