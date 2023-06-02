VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Sacred Heart High School student Katelyn Fontenot recently won the Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest. The contest is a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting over 100 million pieces of student art.

When asked how she felt when she found out she won Artist of the Week, Fontenot said, “I felt proud of myself and honored, especially because that particular painting was not one of my favorites.” Fontenot received more than 500 online votes for her winning art. “The thing I enjoy most about our art class is the support and encouragement that we have for one another,” Fontenot said. “Everyone, including Mrs. Stephanie, never made anyone feel bad about their paintings and always had something nice to say.”

Fontenot’s teacher, Stephanie Fontenot has been teaching art for more than 32 years. “When an art student is recognized in a positive experience for their talent, it brings joy to me as a teacher,” Stephanie Fontenot said. “Katelyn is very creative, and this award will encourage her to continue to create art.”

Blick Art Materials generously donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.