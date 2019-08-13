1  of  2
Ruptured gas line at Evangeline Downs causes evacuation, major emergency response

A breach in a natural-gas line near the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, in Opelousas, prompted an immediate evacuation of the casino.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in a field near the casino, Fire Chief Charles Mason said.

In addition to the casino evacuation, several roads have been closed in the immediate area.

Mason said the gas company was contacted and crews are on scene working to shut off the line.

No injuries were reported, he said.

State Police, Opelousas City Police and the Opelousas Fire Department are all on scene.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area.

