Route modifications announced for the Lafayette Transit System

(LTS Press Release)

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division (LTS) announced Wednesday that Lafayette Transit System daily fixed-route transit service will be running amended night level service routes during day service hours (5:45 AM to 5:45 PM).

These routes will continue to be run every 30 minutes and LTS regular night service will continue to run until 9:30 PM nightly.

These route modifications will take place immediately and will continue indefinitely.

Additionally, passengers will be unable to purchase bus passes at the LTS Depot as bus pass sales will be temporarily suspended.

Passes already issued will be accepted. Passengers are still able to pay on the bus and must have correct fare ready upon boarding, buses do not provide change.

