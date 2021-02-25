Round One Between Top Ranked Teams in Louisiana Ends in Tigers’ Favor

LAFAYETTE – No. 7 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball was dealt its first loss of the season as Maribeth Gorsuch worked seven scoreless innings to lead No. 11 Louisiana State to a 4-0 win on Thursday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.



The Tigers (8-3) struck early with an RBI double from Taylor Pleasants and later added insurance runs in their final three at bats to break free from a pitcher’s duel between Summer Ellyson and Gorsuch.



After the first-inning tally, Ellyson would retire nine straight Tigers batters to keep Louisiana (6-1) on the doorstep of potentially overcoming the early deficit.



The Ragin’ Cajuns had a pair of threats in the back half of the contest. Both times Gorsuch found a way out of the jam.



Justice Milz drove an infield single to shortstop to advance Ciara Bryan (walk) to third base in the fourth inning. Gorsuch induced a ground out back to the circle to end the inning and maintain a 1-0 lead.



In the sixth inning Louisiana had two runners on with no outs following a bunt single by Kaitlyn Alderink and an errant throw to second base on an ensuing fielder’s choice grounder. Back-to-back fly outs turned the tide back in the Tigers favor before a ground ball led to the final out.



Thursday’s matchup marked the start of a crossover tournament that the two teams are co-hosting. They’ll meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Baton Rouge live on SEC Network Plus.



DIAMOND NOTES

Louisiana had a 10-game win streak, which dated back to 2020, snapped with the loss.

stretched her hitting streak to four games with the single in the fourth inning. With the walk in the fourth inning, Ciara Bryan has now reached base in all seven games.

has now reached base in all seven games. The Tigers’ tally in the first inning marked only the second time that Louisiana yielded a run in the opposition’s first at bat through seven games.

UP NEXT

No. 7 Louisiana continues play in the Louisiana State Crossover tournament – and competes for the fourth straight day – on Friday hosting Buffalo in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Lamson Park.