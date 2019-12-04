Rosa’s Angels back for year 14

Breaking News
2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison
Rosa’s Angels, a local nonprofit has been making Christmas dreams come true for local kids since 2005. This year, more than 550 children have been sponsored through the organization’s annual toy drive. The toys will go to organizations, schools, and all five local Boys & Girls Clubs. The toy drive started in honor of Rosa McMillan. In the last 14 years, the drive has collected toys for thousands children. Interested in donating or becoming at $50 sponsor? Contact Robin McMillan at robinmc1965@yahoo.com. You can also find more information by clicking here.

