Ron Haley’s Louisiana’s law license, suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A high-profile Baton Rouge civil rights and criminal defense attorney is facing disciplinary action.

Ronald Haley jr. is now suspended from practicing law by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Haley has represented clients including the families of Ronald Greene, Trayford Pellerin, and Quawan “bobby” Charles.

He is accused of neglecting a legal matter, inappropriately attempting to settle a malpractice claim, and failing to return a client’s file.

He is suspended from practicing law for one year and a day but if he completes a state ethics program, that time will be cut in half.