Road improvements planned for St. Martinville area

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – LA 31 in St. Martinville is a well-travelled highway.

Some parts of the road are in pretty good shape.

Others… not so much.

“You got all kind of little dips and the gravel’s horrible. It’s horrible. It’s really bad,” said Amber Theriot Amy of Cypress Island.

“Holes, cracks, everywhere. I blew out my tire down there by 31 Highway. Oh yeah, it’s bad,” Farrah Delahoussaye of New Iberia said.

There are long-term plans to fix the road.

The City of St. Martinville, St. Martin Parish, and the DOTD are working together on a road overlay project.

But the work isn’t expected to begin for another two to three years.

The work will be done along a 2.2 mile stretch of LA 31.

The Acadiana Planning Commission says it will cost $2.4 million. The project is meant to extend the life of this road another 15 years.

“It’s a very rough road,” said Ashley Moran of the Acadiana Planning Commission. “We’re doing a pavement preservation project there to make sure that we extend the life of the road and keep things maintained well.”

The work will begin in the City of St. Martinville at Railroad Avenue.

It will end at the new roundabout at LA 31 and LA 92 in St. Martin Parish.

Drivers say they’re looking forward to a smoother ride.

“It’s going to be a good help, a big help,” Delahoussaye said.

The Acadiana Planning Commission said the federal government will pay for 80 percent of the project. The state will pay 20 percent.