River Ridge team wins state’s first Little League World Series title with victory over Curaçao

The East Bank All Stars baseball team earned the state’s first Little League World Series title Sunday with a 8-0 win over international opponent Curaçao.

The River Ridge team — who fought their way back after losing their first game in the World Series with five consecutive wins to get to into the title game — took an early lead with a run in the first inning and never looked back.

They scored again in the third inning and then opened the flood gates in the fifth with four runs knocked in. They scored two more in the sixth inning to give them the 8-0 advantage at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa.

Pitcher Egan Prather maintained the shut out and racked up six strikeouts in the 6-inning battle.

Pitcher and utility player Marshall Louque, who drove in a whopping four runs with two doubles and a triple in Jefferson Parish team’s 9-5 win against Hawaii on Saturday, had another three RBIs off three hits against Curaçao.

Louque was a crucial piece in Louisiana team’s first world title. As the Little League highlighted before the game, Marshall’s younger brother, Maddox, has been battling kidney cancer and also has dreams of becoming a professional baseball player.

Right fielder Reece Roussel, who set the Little League World Series record on Saturday with his 15th hit, extended the new league record with two hits.

Curaçao, the Caribbean representatives, was unbeaten going into the title game.

The East Bank team’s success captured the attention of southeast Louisiana. At the American Sports Salon in the French Quarter, dozens of fans gathered to cheer on and celebrate the local team.