Residents react to pontoon bridge closure in Butte La Rose

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The flood fight continues in Louisiana, the latest effect of high water has led to the closure of the pontoon bridge in Butte La Rose.

The fight is now in the 271st day will once again cause an inconvenience for St. Martin Parish with the closure of a main thoroughfare for Butte La Rose residents.

It’s a main passage for Butte La Rose residents and closing of the pontoon bridge means at least a 20-minute detour to Interstate 10.

Russell Ortamond has lived on Herman Dupuis Road for about 20 years and says it’ll be a hassle taking an alternate route but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I would rather see them close that bridge and protected than it break and then we be without a bridge.”

Henderson mayor, Sherbin Collette he understands it’s an inconvenience, “but lives come first. The safety of the people comes first”, the mayor said.

As the water rises so does the bridge and the higher the bridge gets, the distance grows between sections of the bridge, making it unsafe for drivers; which prompted the closure.

“Facebook right now is a lit up. I just got a load of calls. Mayor what can you do about it?”, the mayor said.

According to Collette, the only thing they can do is wait for the rivers to recede and pray we don’t get another major storm before it does.

“That Atchafalaya and Mississippi both have to start falling and falling pretty quick. We’re getting into the major part of hurricane season, we’re not far from it. We’ve got to get rid of this water.”

Collette says the Atchafalaya currently sits at 19 feet, it’s normal high-height for this time of year is 12 feet.