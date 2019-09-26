Report: Victim’s family attacks 18-year-old after sex crime with minor

An 18-year-old was reportedly attacked by family members of a 13-year-old after he had sex with the girl.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say family members of the victim attacked Javionne Daryell Thomas when the two were caught in the act.

Thomas told investigators he did not know the age of the victim.

Thomas was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and later arrested and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Records state that Thomas did not wish to press charges against the family members who attacked him.