REPORT: Former Louisiana Senator killed in Sunday afternoon car crash

A two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish claimed the life 58-year-old Heulette “Clo” Fontenot Jr. of Denham Springs.

It happened on LA Hwy 63 (Frost Rd.) south of Interstate 12, according to State Police.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as Fontenot was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 63.

At the same time, police say, the driver of a second vehicle was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 63.

For reasons still under investigation, police say, Fontenot failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

That vehicle struck Fontenot’s vehicle on its passenger side door, police said.

Fontenot was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

A report from The Advocate newspaper says Fontenot is a former Republican lawmaker who served 12 years in the Legislature until he retired from state politics in 2007.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, police said.