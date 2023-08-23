We are baking this afternoon with temperatures nearing 105 degrees.

Winds have been out of the north/northeast. These winds could turn out of the west-northwest tonight and tomorrow, which could bring some of the smoke from the Beauregard parish wildfire, and other wildfires across northern portions of the state, into the area overnight. This will lower air quality across the region, so use caution if you’re susceptible to lowering air quality.

We could see our hottest day tomorrow as highs near 106 degrees. It appears as it stands now, we won’t break our record of 107 degrees, as some storms could develop tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully, this keeps temperatures from going too far off the charts tomorrow.

The heat continues through the weekend. The European model has the ridge building back in temporarily for Sunday and Monday, leading to more extreme heat. It does, however, show a pattern change by the early parts of next week. The high pressure, which has been giving us all this record heat, will move off to the west, allowing tropical moisture to surge northward. Both the European and GFS models are hinting at the possibility of a front moving through the area on Tuesday, giving us decent rain chances. Hopefully, this dumps a good half-inch to an inch of rain across some parts of Acadiana! Temperatures could be lower behind the front as well, favoring the mid-upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TROPICS

Tropics remain active as Tropical Storm Franklin continues to move across Hispaniola. Franklin could become a hurricane down the road across the open waters of the Atlantic. We are monitoring other tropical waves across the deep Atlantic.

Also, models are trying to show some sort of tropical development near the Yucatan peninsula early next week. As of now models that do show tropical development, bring whatever becomes of it into the eastern Gulf. It’s too early to know specifics, but it’s something we’ll have to watch early next week.