Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly getting a pay raise

Monday night the city of Rayne held a council meeting over it’s police chief’s salary.

Chief Carroll Stelly was asking the city council for a $65k raise.

After many residents voiced their opinions, the council voted yes to Stelly’s raise, however the council only granted Stelly 61k.

Stelly says good work deserves good pay.

“It’s like when you start a job and you continue to make things better, you expect to be compensated for it. I know all of y’all sitting up there-when y’all started y’all jobs in the 80’s, y’all were probably making very little compared to what y’all retired with.”

The police chief said the last time he received a raise was 2015.