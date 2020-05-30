Rally planned for Sunday at UL over George Floyd’s death, police brutality

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five local groups are banding together to hold a the Rally Against Police Brutality Sunday, May 31 on the corner of University Ave. and Johnson St.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. According to their Facebook posts, the event is being held by the Lafayette Parish NAACP Unit #6060, the Lafayette Tenants; Coalition, Sunder Press, Move the Mindset and the Student Action and Organizing Committee.

“We are gathering to demand an end to police brutality in Lafayette Parish and the U.S. We do this in solidarity with #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd and #BlackLivesMatter,” said organizers on Facebook.

Attendees are asked to wear protective masks, to bring a sign, and to reserve parking for those with limited mobility.

The event is one of many taking place around the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, 46, of Minneapolis, while in the custody of police.