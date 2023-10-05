As our front approaches the area from the northwest, rain and storms have lined up across the Texas/Louisiana border. This complex of rain will work into the area through late morning and early afternoon. A few showers could linger through this evening and tonight.

With the lack of sunshine across the area, due to the cloud cover and rainfall, highs today will struggle to reach the mid-80s.

I have lowered rain chances for tomorrow as models have sped things up more and more, moving the moisture out quicker. We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow, allowing high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s.

The coolest air will arrive by Saturday and Sunday, with highs likely staying in the 70s on both days! Morning starts could be in the mid-50s both Sunday and Monday mornings.

A slow, but steady, warming trend through early next week with highs getting back into the mid-80s Monday and upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.