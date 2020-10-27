Rain Chances Back Today as Acadiana Turns Warm and More Humid

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday is starting off mild and quiet but rain chances are expected to increase as we head through the day. Tropical moisture extending away from Tropical Storm Zeta will pump into the atmosphere, this will lead to scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. Rain chances should stay at 40-50% through tonight too.

A mild morning with temperatures in the mid-60s will be followed by a warm and more humid afternoon for Acadiana. Highs will near 83° under mostly cloudy skies. The humidity levels will become more and more uncomfortable over the next 24-36 hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
73°F Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
69°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
72°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar