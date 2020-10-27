Rain Chances Back Today as Acadiana Turns Warm and More Humid

Tuesday is starting off mild and quiet but rain chances are expected to increase as we head through the day. Tropical moisture extending away from Tropical Storm Zeta will pump into the atmosphere, this will lead to scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. Rain chances should stay at 40-50% through tonight too.

A mild morning with temperatures in the mid-60s will be followed by a warm and more humid afternoon for Acadiana. Highs will near 83° under mostly cloudy skies. The humidity levels will become more and more uncomfortable over the next 24-36 hours.