Ragley man arrested carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Jeff Davis Detectives arrested a 19 yr old Ragley man on warrant for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Police say the victim, a 15 yr old female reported inappropriate contact to deputies. The victim was taken to Lake Charles Memorial hospital for examination.

Detectives met with the suspect, Jeremiah Kaleb Lockhart, 19, and questioned him. Authorities say the suspect admitted to having inappropriate contact and was charged with Carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Lockhart was booked into the parish jail with no bond.