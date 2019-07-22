Ragin Cajun players Jarrod Jackson and Deuce Wallace join Coach Napier Monday at SunBelt Media Day

The Ragin Cajuns begin their 2019 campaign against Mississippi State in New Orleans on August 31 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

But head coach Billy Napier doesn’t have to wait until then to talk some football, because Monday is sun belt media day at the dome in New Orleans.

Coach Napier is entering his second season at the helm of the Cajuns football program.

Joining him in New Orleans on Monday is wide receiver Jahrod Jackson and defensive back Deuce Wallace.

Jackson saw action in all 14 games last season, finishing with 19 receptions and 325 yards.

He brought home 4 touchdowns and averaged just over 23 yards per game.

Wallace also played in all of the Cajuns games last year and finished the season with 40 total tackles…29 solo and one interception.

The boys in Vermilion and White won the west in 2018….falling short to Appalachian State in the conference championship game.

I recently asked Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard about the Cajuns that will be representing UL on Monday.

“Two fantastic representatives for our football program. Excellent choices by coach and whoever else was a part of that. Those are two young men who are going to be great ambassadors this upcoming weekend, but not only just then. We’ll see that throughout the whole season with these guys. They’re young men first, students second, then football players at the end. I could not be more proud of those two, and I cannot wait to see them in action in New Orleans.”