Protecting your privacy: Shred Event Friday August 24

KLFY News 10, Acadiana Mall and Stericycle are partnering together for this free event to help benefit FoodNet Food Bank.



Help protect your identity! Bring up to three bags or boxes of personal documents (list below) and have them shredded for free. The Stericycle vehicle will be located outside of the Main Entrance near the outer ring road.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

While you’re here, you can also help FoodNet Food Bank by providing a monetary donation. Any donation will be appreciated.



Personal items include:



Invoices

• Bank Statements

• Canceled Checks

• Profit and Loss Statements

• Leases

• Capital Stock Ledgers

• Patent and Related Data

• Computer Printouts

• Market Research Studies

• Customer Lists

• Sales Figures

• Sealed Bids

• Strategies

• Balance Sheets

• Reconciliations

• Audit Reports

• Monthly Trial Balances

• Claims and Litigation Records

• Timecards

• New Product Designs

• Credit Reports and Applications

• Marketing/Advertising Plans

• Medical Records

• Micro Media

• Draft Copies of Letters

• Drug Screens

• Cash Books

• Financial Statements

• Correspondence

• Tax Returns

• Trademark Information

• Complaints

• Blueprints

• Inaccurate Sales Literature

• Contracts

• R & D Information

• Personnel Records

• Memos and Legal Briefs

• Technical Data

• Insurance Records



• Credit Card Receipts* Staples, rubber bands, folders, paper clips, etc. do not need to be removed before shredding occurs.