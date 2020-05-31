AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Future of stadiums, arenas promise high tech, low capacity
- Sheriff takes off helmet, joins protesters in Flint
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- ‘It has gotten completely out of hand’ Youngsville Police Chief concerned by unlicensed minors driving golf carts
- Supreme Court allows restrictions on attendance at church services amid coronavirus