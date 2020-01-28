Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

Live video above shows evacuations in Miami after some residents report they felt the shocks from the quake. There are no reports of damage or injuries yet.

The quake was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

The apparent shaking felt in Miami by the earthquake has not effected any of the NFL’s sanctioned events happening in South Florida.