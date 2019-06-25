UPDATE: Power restored to all of Duson after outage

UPDATE 2: Power has been restored to all of Duson

UPDATE:

Entergy has been able to isolate the lines directly affected by the incident and has in turn restored power to most of the residences and businesses in the Town of Duson. All traffic control lights are functioning properly at this time.

Crews will be working for the next few hours to repair damages and bring power back to the homes and businesses directly affected by the damaged lines.

Barricades have been placed on Toby Mouton Road Extension from Austria Road to Riceland Road so that crews can move across the roadways without unnecessary cross traffic. Residents of Toby Mouton Road Extension only are permitted to bypass the barricades but through traffic is prohibited while the barricades remain up.

Unlawful disregard for a police barricade can result in a fine of $250.00, so motorists are encouraged to avoid Toby Mouton Road Extension as a route from Riceland to Austria. The alternate route is Cameron Street which parallels Toby Mouton Road Extension.

ORIGINAL STORY : The Town of Duson is without electrical power.

Authorities say the town lost power after a dump truck spreading gravel latched onto overhead electrical lines and snapped four electrical poles. Entergy Officials are working on the issue but power will not be restored until the lines can be restrung properly.



There are no functioning traffic control lights in the Town of Duson so all intersections function as a four way stop and motorists are asked to use caution in this area.