Power Outage in Abbeville

According to Abbeville police, almost the entirety of the city is currently without power.

Mayor Mark Piazza says that a crew was doing repair work on high voltage power lines.

The mayor says one of the lineman electrocuted themselves while working.

He adds that the lineman suffered major burns and was airlifted to a hospital.

Police also add that crews are currently working on restoring power to the residents.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau says that due to the power outage the following schools will be closing early.

J. H. Williams Middle and Abbeville High– 11:30

Herod Elementary– 11:50

Eaton Park Elementary — noon

Puyau says that buses will be running and parents will be able to sign out their children.