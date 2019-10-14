Post-Election Update – Unofficial Turnout For Gubernatorial Primary Election in Louisiana 45.3%

More than 1 million Louisiana voters went to the polls Saturday for the primary gubernatorial election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Unofficial reports show that 1, 343, 478 million voters or 45.3% cast ballots in Saturday’s election for Governor of Louisiana.

Complete but unofficial results show that 626,000 voters gave Governor John Bel Edwards their vote of approval as the incumbent governor finished the race with 47% of the total vote.

Businessman Eddie Rispone will challenge Governor Edwards in a runoff election after receiving 368,318 total votes or 27%.

Third place finisher, Dr. Ralph Abraham received 317,115 votes or 21%.

Shortly after Saturday’s gubernatorial results were announced, Abraham posted a message on his social media page to thank the more than 300k who had voted for him.