Port Sulphur man found not guilty in 2017 shooting death of Lafayette man

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:10 AM CDT

A Port Sulphur man indicted in the 2017 shooting death of a Lafayette has been found not guilty in district court.

On Friday, Sam Brown was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Donald Randall Jr, according to Brown's legal team and confirmed by court officials.

Back in June of 2017, Randall was shot in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Randall was taken to a hospital and later died.

Brown would later be arrested a week later.

