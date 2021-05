RAYNE, La. (KLFY) -- Acadia Parish sheriff's deputies are searching for a runaway 17-year-old who was last seen Tuesday, May 4.

Jessie James Hebert, 17, has hazel eyes, weighing around 215 lbs. and standing 6' tall, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing shorts, a red shirt with the words "Thing Dad," and a black backpack.