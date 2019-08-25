Popeyes locations throughout Acadiana say they have run out of chicken sandwiches

The hype surrounding the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is making the sandwich hard to find, especially in Acadiana.

One viewer from Lafayette said she tried to get the sandwich at 3 different locations Sunday and each time the sandwich was not available at all.

“The drive-through line was long when I first pulled up,” Angela Murray said. “But then it was moving quickly, and that’s when I realized what was going on.”

Murray said she noticed all the cars in front of her drove past the speaker box after noticing a sign that read, “Be back soon. We apologize that this location is out of chicken sandwiches.”

KLFY reached out to all 22 Acadiana locations of Popeyes, with each location announcing that due to popular demand, all chicken sandwiches were sold out, except for the Abbeville location which said it had very few left as of 1:25 p.m.

One Popeyes locations told us the that the sold out status of the sandwiches is only temporary, and that they were expecting to be fully restocked by Monday morning.