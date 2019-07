GATES, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police near Rochester, NY say a woman accused of running over two young children was using her phone to take pictures at the time.

A two-year-old and a 10-month-old were critically injured in the incident last week in the Town of Gates.

A 29-year-old woman was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

The children’s father was pulling them in a wagon when they were struck.