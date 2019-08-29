Live Now
Police searching for capital murder suspect

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot and killed Wednesday night in Texarkana, Arkansas.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 2400 East 24th Street.

When officers arrived they located three males inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

One victim was transported to Wadley hospital for life-threatening injuries.

TAPD is searching for Justin Dalton Wilson. Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (903) 793-7867.

