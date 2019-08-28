Police respond to reports of shots fired in Washington Heights Subdivision in Lafayette

Lafayette Police are on the scene of multiple reports concerning shots fired in North Lafayette late Tuesday night.

The call came just before 10:00 p.m. police said and officers are on scene in the 800 block of MLK near the Bayberry Point Apartments.

Eyewitnesses report multiple shell casings on the ground.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas would not confirm that report, but did say officers are in the area responding to the shots fired call.

She said one person suffered a grazed gunshot wound to the upper body, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim reported that several unknown male suspects shot at him and then fled the area, Dugas said.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time, she said.

