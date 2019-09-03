Police on scene of double shooting in Breaux Bridge

UPDATE: A suspect opened fire on two male victims Tuesday afternoon in Breaux Bridge.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Landry Street.

Police say the initial investigation has revealed that one victim was involved in a street fight with the suspect who then opened fire, striking the victim and an innocent bystander.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals, and listed in stable condition.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating after a double shooting in a Breaux Bridge neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Landry Street just before 4 p.m.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said when officers arrived on scene, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second victim, Cantu said, was rushed to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.