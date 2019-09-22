Police looking for 25-year-old man missing in Lafayette

Family members are concerned for the well-being of a loved one.

25-year-old Naquan Celestine has been missing since Saturday, September 14 in the area of Arthur Street.

“He has a fiance and 2-year old daughter whom he would never abandon like this,” his family said.

“Something is wrong.”

Celestine is described as a black male, 6’1” with a medium build.

He weighs 160 lbs, has brown eyes and short black hair, and a black stubble length beard, his family said.

Celestine also has two arm sleeves and several tattoos in his face, including a cross between his eyes, his family said.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and black Jordan tennis shoes when he left home to pick up dinner for the family.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police 337-291-8600.