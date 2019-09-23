Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police investigate jewelry thefts at Trump Tower

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Detectives are investigating the alleged thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan’s Trump Tower.

Police say the jewelry was stolen from inside two apartments in the building where President Donald Trump owns a penthouse triplex.

One woman reported a $117,000 diamond bracelet taken from her 59th floor apartment.

Another woman reported various gem-encrusted pieces missing from her 42nd floor closet. The items reportedly disappeared between June 21 and Sept. 9.

A police spokesman told The New York Times that investigators haven’t identified a suspect and are looking at everyone with access to the building.

Trump plans to stay at his penthouse Sunday night. He’s to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Reports of the thefts were first published by the New York Post.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar