Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe

News

by: Megan Gannon

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three adults are dead and four children were removed from a home after an apparent murder-suicide in Lakeland Christmas Eve night.

The incident happened at a house on Atlanta Avenue near East Edgewood Drive.

The Lakeland Police Department got the 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the residence in just four minutes.

Capt. Cain said four children, all under 10 years old, were inside the home when they arrived and at the time of the incident. When officers arrived, the children were removed and transported to the police station, where they are in “safe hands.”

Cain said so far there is no confirmation on the relationship between the three adults or the four children.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories