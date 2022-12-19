The chilly air will continue to settle into the area today and tomorrow. In fact, temperatures may hover in the 45-52 degree range through Wednesday morning. We may have to wait until Wednesday afternoon to see a reading in the mid-upper 50s.

As chilly as it is now, we’re expected to get much colder by the end of the week and the weekend. It’s very rare to see temperatures in the teens around here, but this will be a distinct possibility by Friday and Saturday morning.

The front will arrive Thursday evening with a very sharp temperature drop immediately behind the front. Temperatures could drop some 40-50 degrees within a 12-hour period, bringing a shock to the system. Winds will be strong and gusty behind the front, coming out of the north at around 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. Factoring in the northerly winds, and temperatures in the upper teens, wind chill values (feels-like temperatures) could be in the single digits Friday morning!!!

The next question we’ll have to answer is how long we will stay below freezing once we fall below freezing around midnight Friday. Highs Friday may reach the lower 30s, but it is entirely possible we do not hit the freezing mark Friday afternoon. This would mean we’d have to wait until Saturday afternoon to get above freezing. Freezing temperatures can be destructive depending on how cold the temperatures get and how long you stay below freezing. Usually, when temperatures get below 27 degrees, you have to start worrying about protecting vulnerable and exposed pipes. We’ll certainly be there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. If we don’t get above freezing Friday, this would mean some 36 hours below the freezing mark across Acadiana, which would also be a problem. It’s a good idea this week to start wrapping those exposed pipes.