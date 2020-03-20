Plate Lunch-a-Palazzo and the Celtic Bayou Festival teaming up to reschedule beloved St. Patrick’s day event

Events and festivals have been canceled around the country because of concerns about the coronavirus. Here in Acadiana, two festivals are partnering up to reschedule a St. Patrick’s Day staple event here in Acadiana.

The Celtic Bayou Festival was canceled because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19. “The good news is we have a wonderful community here in Lafayette and immediately we got a response from people in the community and especially the business community like Gus Rezende that wanted to help out,” says festival director Tony Davoren.

Gus Rezende is with Social Entertainment. It’s a year-round for-profit event production company. They partner with nonprofits to put on events throughout Acadiana. He says thanks to partners they are able to move and postpone events around the coronavirus outbreak.

”Organizations like Tony’s that put on one festival a year don’t have the flexibility and the luxury so we are happy to bring the Celtic Festival with us to our Plate Lunch Festival in September,” says Rezende.

The two organizers are working together to make sure that the Irish culture is celebrated and to help minimize the financial burden of the Celtic Bayou Festival being canceled.

“We are really going to party it up the next time I can tell you that,” says Davoren.

This year will mark the fifth anniversary for Plate Lunch-a-Palazzo which is scheduled for September 19th.