Plaisance Water System to temporarily shut off water to customers on Nov. 17

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Plaisance Water System will be shutting off water to customers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, for repair purposes.
If you need more information, call the Plaisance Water System at (337) 948-6832.
