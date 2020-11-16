Plaisance Water System to temporarily shut off water to customers on Nov. 17

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Plaisance Water System will be shutting off water to customers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, for repair purposes.

If you need more information, call the Plaisance Water System at (337) 948-6832.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar