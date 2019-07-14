Pit bull found abandoned in kennel in Youngsville; animal control called

UPDATE: Owner located and dog is safe.

A pit bull was found locked in a crate and abandoned Sunday afternoon in the Youngsville area.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said his office received a call in reference to the animal being left alone as flood waters continued to rise following morning rains.

He said when officers arrived, the dog became aggressive and started to growl so they backed off and contacted animal control who was now enroute to remove the animal to a safe area.

No information or whereabouts on homeowners at this time, Boudreaux said.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to contact the Youngsville Police Department.