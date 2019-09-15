Pig barns next door means Jeanerette family can’t enjoy life along bayou

There’s nothing like a summer sunset on the banks of the Bayou Teche. Even on a hot day, the change of the wind to bring the moist evening air in through the branches of the trees to replace the hot dusty day with the promise of a cool evening is magical.

That’s part of the reason Andy Aucoin bought his home on the bayou south of Jeanerette more than two decades ago. But instead of being able to enjoy that change in atmosphere, he and his wife now spend their time indoors.

It’s because of the smell.

