PIERRE PART, La. (Fox 44) (NBC Local 33) – A Pierre Part woman is behind bars after authorities say she took inappropriate, nude photos of a 16-year-old female.

Lacy Domingue, 35, faces a charge of pornography involving juveniles, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. We are told detectives believe Domingue took the photos with an electronic device, then had the teen take inappropriate pictures of her.

As of the evening of June 27th, Domingue is awaiting a bail hearing.