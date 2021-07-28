Photos: Simone Biles attends men’s gymnastics all-around event

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — With the eyes of the world on American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, she continues to try and enjoy the Olympic experience in Tokyo.

On Wednesday morning, Biles and teammate MyKayla Skinner attended the men’s all-around final, rooting on Team USA.

Biles waved at the cameras and posed for pictures just hours after withdrawing from the women’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Biles came into the Games as the defending champion. The decision came a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated on a daily basis before any decision is taken on whether she will participate in next week’s individual events.

